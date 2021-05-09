EXMO Coin Trading Down 3.5% This Week (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $179,035.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00089113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.91 or 0.00794084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00104804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.56 or 0.09061862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.