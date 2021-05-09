eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Cut to $62.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price target cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.01% from the stock’s current price.

EXPI has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EXPI opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $176,003,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at $45,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eXp World by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

