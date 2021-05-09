Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.19.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average of $143.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,964,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $89,971,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

