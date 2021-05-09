Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $87.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.43.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $118.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $153,114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 501,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

