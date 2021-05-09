Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

