Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is NS Partners Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

