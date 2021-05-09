FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $337.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.10 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

