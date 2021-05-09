Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce sales of $17.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $68.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $73.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $81.00 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals stock remained flat at $$4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,482. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.