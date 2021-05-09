Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

FLMN remained flat at $$4.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

