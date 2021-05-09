FantasyGold (FGC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 94% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $159,037.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00250082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $694.88 or 0.01215556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.26 or 0.00766645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.29 or 0.99332464 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

