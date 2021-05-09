Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

NASDAQ FARM traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 685,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FARM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

