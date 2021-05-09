FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -577.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

