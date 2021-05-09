Fearnley Fonds Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Buy

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

