Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Down 4.9%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.22 and last traded at $106.22. Approximately 903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $822,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,133,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $9,453,050 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

