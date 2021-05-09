FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $20.23 on Friday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

