Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $61.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15.

