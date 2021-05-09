Field & Main Bank Buys 465 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.