Field & Main Bank Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $417.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $419.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $394.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

