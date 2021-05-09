Field & Main Bank Has $412,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

