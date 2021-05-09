Field & Main Bank Has $734,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

