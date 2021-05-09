Field & Main Bank Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.32.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.