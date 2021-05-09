Field & Main Bank Raises Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

