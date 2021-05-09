Field & Main Bank Sells 245 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $291.53 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $294.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.94. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

