Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s previous close.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

FRRPF stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

