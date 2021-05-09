Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,328 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.