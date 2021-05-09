Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $6,823,084.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 986,537 shares of company stock valued at $275,913,920 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $247.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.17 and a 200-day moving average of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

