Financial Counselors Inc. Has $853,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $133.90 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $135.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

