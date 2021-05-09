Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 799 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,881,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $156.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

