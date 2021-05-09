Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $396.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.54. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $397.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.62.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

