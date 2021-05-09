Financial Review: Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) & Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Costamare has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Costamare and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $478.11 million 2.82 $99.00 million $0.91 12.14 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.50 -$21.16 million ($1.11) -7.80

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Costamare and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Costamare currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.60%. Given Costamare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 3.80% 11.59% 5.34% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Costamare beats Grindrod Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

