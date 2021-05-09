First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FUNC opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13. First United has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

In related news, Director Patricia Milon purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $59,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,122 shares of company stock worth $59,618. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First United by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First United by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First United by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First United in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.