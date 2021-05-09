Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $1,550,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 31.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NGG opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

