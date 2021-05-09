Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 181,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMFG stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

