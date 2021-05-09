Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Post by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Post stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,877.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

