Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $488.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

