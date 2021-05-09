Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,892 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

