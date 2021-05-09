Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Fiverr International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.33. The stock had a trading volume of 737,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.31. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.42.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

