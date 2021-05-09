FLETA (FLETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.25 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 6% against the dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00105295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00790102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,326.53 or 0.09067535 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,143,135 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

