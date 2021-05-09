Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.69 on Friday. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,257,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,893,000 after acquiring an additional 622,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.