Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.69 on Friday. Flex has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

