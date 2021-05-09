FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

FLIR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. 2,211,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

