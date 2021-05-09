FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $136.00 at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

FMC stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in FMC by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FMC by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

