Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Focus Financial Partners updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 754,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

