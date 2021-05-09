Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forestar Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 232,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,745. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
