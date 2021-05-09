Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forestar Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 232,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,745. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.