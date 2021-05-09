Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.25.

TSE:FTS opened at C$54.97 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.88.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 74.98%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

