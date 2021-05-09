Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $21.85. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 72,945 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $120.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

