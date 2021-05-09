Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.85 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.17.

Fox Factory stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.06. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

