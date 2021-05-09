Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 24th

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of FNV opened at $147.88 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.35.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

