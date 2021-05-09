Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$198.42.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$179.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$166.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.29 billion and a PE ratio of 85.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

