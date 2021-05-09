Frank R. Nerenhausen Sells 5,000 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

